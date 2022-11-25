Exactly 20 years after the release of the iconic This Is Me...Then, Jennifer Lopez is making a major announcement — she's making her long-awaited comeback to music with a new album inspired by her 2002 project, This Is Me...Now.

The "On The Floor" songstress announced on Friday (November 25) her return (to music and social media) with a video of her recreating the 2002 album cover and the new project's tracklist. JLo fans will be happy to know that she's still singing about Ben Affleck 20 years later — just like the original album includes "Dear Ben," "Dear Ben pt. II" is one of the tracks on the "musical experience" set to drop in 2023. Another track fans might know something about is "Midnight Trip to Vegas," perhaps a nod to Lopez and Affleck's surprise wedding in Las Vegas after being engaged for the second time.

This Is Me...Now marks Jennifer's ninth studio album, her first since 2014. It "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," People reports, citing a press release. JLo is also making her return to songwriting and producing with the new album. "This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It's about hope, faith and true love never dying," the press release adds.