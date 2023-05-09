Lil Yachty Announces International Dates For 'The Field Trip Tour'

The tour comes in support of his experimental LP Let's Start Here. The 14-track project shocked fans after he completely switched up his style for his innovative project, which he said was inspired by his love for Pink Floyd.



"There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references," Yachty told Billboard. "They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly."



Lil Yachty recently gave fans a taste of what to expect from his upcoming world tour during his debut performance on NBC's Saturday Night Live. He stood at the helm of the stage while surrounded by faux-shrubbery, an all-female band and blue skies. Yachty performed songs off the album like “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!”



Tickets for the tour are currently on sale now. Check out the full list of dates below.

