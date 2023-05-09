Lil Yachty Announces International Dates For 'The Field Trip Tour'

By Tony M. Centeno

May 9, 2023

Lil Yachty
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Yachty is ready to hit the road for his brand-new world tour.

On Tuesday, May 9, the "Poland" artist took to social media to announce his plans for "The Field Trip Tour." Yachty will launch the tour in Washington, D.C. on September 21 and aims to bring his new album to other major cities like New York, New Orleans, Denver, Las Vegas and more before he wraps up his North American leg in Detroit on November 5. The Georgia native will head out to Europe two weeks later to continue the tour in countries like Norway, Denmark, the UK and more.

The tour comes in support of his experimental LP Let's Start Here. The 14-track project shocked fans after he completely switched up his style for his innovative project, which he said was inspired by his love for Pink Floyd.

"There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references," Yachty told Billboard. "They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly."

Lil Yachty recently gave fans a taste of what to expect from his upcoming world tour during his debut performance on NBC's Saturday Night Live. He stood at the helm of the stage while surrounded by faux-shrubbery, an all-female band and blue skies. Yachty performed songs off the album like “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!”

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale now. Check out the full list of dates below.

Lil Yachty's "The Field Trip Tour" 2023

Sept. 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Sept. 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Oct. 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Nov. 4 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Nov. 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Nov. 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Nov. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Nov. 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Nov. 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Nov. 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Dec. 1 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Dec. 3 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Dec. 4 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Dec. 6 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Dec. 8 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

Dec. 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Dec. 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Dec. 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Dec. 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Dec. 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer



