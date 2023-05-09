Lil Yachty Announces International Dates For 'The Field Trip Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2023
Lil Yachty is ready to hit the road for his brand-new world tour.
On Tuesday, May 9, the "Poland" artist took to social media to announce his plans for "The Field Trip Tour." Yachty will launch the tour in Washington, D.C. on September 21 and aims to bring his new album to other major cities like New York, New Orleans, Denver, Las Vegas and more before he wraps up his North American leg in Detroit on November 5. The Georgia native will head out to Europe two weeks later to continue the tour in countries like Norway, Denmark, the UK and more.
The tour comes in support of his experimental LP Let's Start Here. The 14-track project shocked fans after he completely switched up his style for his innovative project, which he said was inspired by his love for Pink Floyd.
"There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references," Yachty told Billboard. "They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly."
Lil Yachty recently gave fans a taste of what to expect from his upcoming world tour during his debut performance on NBC's Saturday Night Live. He stood at the helm of the stage while surrounded by faux-shrubbery, an all-female band and blue skies. Yachty performed songs off the album like “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!”
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale now. Check out the full list of dates below.
Lil Yachty's "The Field Trip Tour" 2023
Sept. 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Sept. 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Oct. 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Nov. 4 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Nov. 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Nov. 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Nov. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Nov. 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Nov. 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Nov. 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Dec. 1 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Dec. 3 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 4 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 6 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Dec. 8 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Dec. 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Dec. 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Dec. 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Dec. 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Dec. 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer