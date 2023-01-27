"My new album...it's a non-rap album, it's alternative. It's sick," he told Ice Box jewelers in Atlanta. "I've always wanted to [do an alternative album] but now I have met all these amazing musicians and producers."



"It's like a psychedelic alternative project that's cool, it's different," he add. "It's different. It's all live instrumentation. I've changed my dynamic, you know what I'm sayin'? Like, I'm telling you, this album...I'm creating music a whole lot differently."



Yachty embraces his love for Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and completely switches up his flow as he croons over live guitars and drums. Prior to the album's release, Yachty hosted an exclusive listening party in New Jersey. Initially he advertised "fine dining" on a flyer that went out earlier this week, but was actually just an assortment of snacks and drinks. Among the theater full of attendees were his friends Drake and Offset, who sat next to him in their reserved section.

