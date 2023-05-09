Viral Internet Star Hasbulla Breaks Silence After Arrest

Viral internet celebrity and Ultimate Fighting Championship signee Hasbulla Magomedov broke his silence after he and his entourage were arrested for violating traffic laws in his home republic of Dagestan, Russia, on Monday (March 8).

"We decided to hype a little bit. That won't happen again, people we apologize," Hasbulla wrote in a translated statement shared on his Instagram story via LADBible.com. “We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn't driving either."

Hasbulla's official Twitter profile, @Hasbulla_NFT, also wrote, "Bailed out on house arrest," along with a photo of the 20-year-old.

Dagestani authorities issued a statement regarding Hasbulla's arrest on their Telegram channel.