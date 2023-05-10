Name Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son Finally Revealed A Year After Birth
By Dani Medina
May 11, 2023
Nearly a year after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, their son's name has finally been revealed!
The "Lift Me Up" singer named her son RZA Athelston Mayers after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, the Daily Mail reports, citing a copy of the birth certificate. He was born on May 13 of last year and Rihanna was spotted wearing Wu-Tang Clan and RZA merch since then, seemingly hinting at her son's name.
RZA's middle name Athelston was inspired by that of his father's, Athelaston, albeit spelled differently. He also took the last name of A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.
RihRih's baby boy was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 10:58 a.m., another detail found on the birth certificate obtained by the Daily Mail.
While it remains unclear why Rihanna and A$AP chose to name their son after RZA, the latter collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon in 2015.
Now that we know RZA's name, we'll be patiently waiting for what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky choose to name their second child, which Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year.