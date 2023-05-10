Name Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son Finally Revealed A Year After Birth

Nearly a year after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, their son's name has finally been revealed!

The "Lift Me Up" singer named her son RZA Athelston Mayers after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, the Daily Mail reports, citing a copy of the birth certificate. He was born on May 13 of last year and Rihanna was spotted wearing Wu-Tang Clan and RZA merch since then, seemingly hinting at her son's name.

RZA's middle name Athelston was inspired by that of his father's, Athelaston, albeit spelled differently. He also took the last name of A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.