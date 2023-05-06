Rihanna Fuels Wedding Rumors With Cryptic Post-Met Gala Caption

Fans think Rihanna's stunning Met Gala look was a bit bridal — and her latest Instagram post is just adding fuel to the fire!

The "Lift Me Up" singer was accompanied by A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala earlier this week and despite having arrived an hour (fashionably) late, she completely took over the red carpet — literally — with an astonishing, custom-made Valentino gown that featured flowers that reportedly took 30 hours to make each one and a 16-foot train.

RiRi took to Instagram on Friday (May 5) to share more photos of her and her man at the star-studded event, but it's her caption that caught everyone's attention: "shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride." Fans flooded the comment section with reactions:

"Was that a wedding ??? 😂," one user wrote.

"She’s soft launching her marriage," said another.

"Just say your married so we can all move on LOL the mysterious s--- is annoying. @rihanna @asvpxrocky," said another.