NFL Announces 2 Holiday Matchups; 5 International Games

The National Football League has already announced two major holiday matchups and five international games ahead of its official schedule release for the 2023 season.

The rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for Sunday, December 31, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced on Wednesday (May 10). The league also announced that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play one of their two annual regular season matchups on Christmas Day (December 25), which will air live on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET

The NFL also announced its five planned international games, which includes three matchups in England and two in Germany.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have already appeared in the NFL International Series a record nine times, will appear in consecutive London games in October.