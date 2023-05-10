When planning summer vacations and special trips, many travelers plan to visit popular stops like Times Square in New York City, DisneyWorld in Florida or the Grand Canyon, but there are so many more unique and under-the-radar spots across the vast expanse of America that are not visited as often but still just as beautiful and fun.

GoBankingRates helped narrow down your next trip by searching for the best hidden-gem destinations around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. So which spot in Ohio is considered the state's best hidden gem destination?

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Situated on the shores of Lake Erie, Geneva-on-the-Lake and its accompanying lodge offer visitors a chance to take in stunning views of the water and even experience Ohio's own wine country. Here's what the site had to say:

"Billed as Ohio's first summer report, Geneva-on-the-Lake still has that old-school charm, and you'll always find music, parties or events going on somewhere nearby. The marina and GOTL Brewing Co. provide brews and views, while skating rinks, amusement parks and arcades bring the boardwalk-style fun. If that's not your thing, Geneva State Park helps you unwind with three miles of sandy shoreline hiking trails."

Check out the full list at GoBankingRates.com to read up on the best hidden gem destinations around the country.