Popular Eatery Named Ohio's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
By Sarah Tate
March 13, 2023
A popular restaurant in Ohio was named among one of the eateries that any foodie, or really just anyone looking for a good meal, needs to visit at some point while in the state.
24/7 Wall St. searched around the country to find the restaurants around the country that foodies just have to try, consulting reviews, both national and publications and editorial discretion to compile a list of the "must-visit" eatery in each state. According to the site:
"...Every state possesses at least one establishment that has attained iconic status — a place emblematic of its surroundings, one that no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity, one that might inspire some savvy traveler to say 'You went to [wherever] and you didn't eat THERE???'"
So which Ohio eatery was named the restaurant you simply have to visit?
Camp Washington Chili
Located in Cincinnati, Camp Washington Chili has been yummy food to the community for over seven decades, including, of course, the famous Cincinnati chili. This longtime favorite is a popular destination for anyone looking for a delicious take on a Cincy classic, with a Google rating of 4.3 stars and over 4,000 reviews.
Camp Washington Chili is located at 3005 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati.
Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about Ohio's "must-visit" restaurant:
"Cincinnati chili has nothing to do with the Texas stuff. It's basically a meat sauce with Greek-style spices served on top of spaghetti or hot dogs, usually with various combinations of onions, shredded cheese, and/or beans. Smithsonian magazine named it one of the country's 20 most iconic foods. The most famous purveyors are the Skyline and Gold Star chains, but true aficionados swear by Camp Washington, which opened its doors in 1940. You can get breakfast sandwiches, burgers, or a tuna melt at Camp Washington if you want, but why would you? It's all about the chili here."
Check out 24/7 Wall St. to see its full list of the country's need-to-see restaurants.