Stranded Woman Survived 5 Days In Wilderness On Wine, Lollipops

Lilian was located in an area estimated to be nearly 40 miles from the closest town and managed to survive on the lollipops she brought with her as a snack, as well as the wine she planned to gift her mother.

“Lillian was found a good 60km away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car,” said Wodonga Police Sergeant Martin Torpey in the news release. “She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her. She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water.

“The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through. While she couldn’t move her car, she was able to use the heater overnight give her some warmth.

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her.”