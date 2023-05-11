J Balvin Gives DJ Khaled Only Pair Of Unreleased Air Jordan 3s Off His Feet
By Tony M. Centeno
May 11, 2023
J Balvin decided to gift his friend DJ Khaled with the only approved pair of his unreleased Air Jordans.
On Wednesday, May 10, the Miami-based artist posted a video of his entire interaction with J Balvin, who rode out to see Khaled while he was playing golf. After the "You Stay" artists discussed his brand-new sneakers, Balvin said he planned to keep his word after he promised Khaled to hook him up with a pair of his upcoming Air Jordan 3 collaboration. He didn't have any other pairs to give away so Balvin decided to gift Khaled the samples straight off his feet.
"I'm going to be a man of my word," Balvin told Khaled. "I'm going to give you mines. I'm going to be barefoot right now. They're still brand new."
Balvin first flashed off the sneakers while he was at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend. Khaled peeped the kicks and immediately fell in love with them. In a video he shared to his Instagram, you can see Khaled showing off the kicks on Balvin's feet. He asked the Colombian artist if he can hook him up with a pair by Monday, and Balvin agreed.
Monday passed and Khaled apparently didn't have the sneakers. When he got to the golf course, Balvin took off the kicks he arrived in and left the scene barefoot. The sneakers ae slated to drop on September 2 and are expected to cost $250. See more images of his next pair of kicks below.