Michigan Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of Michigan is Makinac Island. You can find this gem in Lake Huron!

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"Known as the jewel of the Great Lakes, Mackinac Island is more than just a gem in the name. More than 1,600 (mostly) adorable rooms give you access to a cornucopia of sailing options, carriage tours, shopping, biking, dining, hiking and horseback riding, all against a backdrop that’ll make you feel like you just joined the yacht club in 1962. And you’ll definitely be boating, because there are no cars on Mackinac Island."

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.