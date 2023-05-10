The Best Mexican Restaurant In Michigan

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guacamole? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves the best Mexican cuisine around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Michigan is El Asador located in Detroit. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the seafood dishes and "legendary guacamole."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Michigan:

"The cuisine at El Asador is inspired by various regions of Mexico, including the coastal areas of Veracruz and Tamaulipas – and also by the chef’s mom. Made using regional produce, Luis Garza’s dishes are infused with the flavors and memories of his childhood, and everything is cooked fresh, from scratch. The result is nothing less than delicious, from mouth-watering seafood dishes to the legendary guacamole, made tableside. The décor is memorable too, particularly the detailed mural painted on an outside wall."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.