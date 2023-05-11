NFL Reveals Special Nickelodeon Christmas Matchup Ahead Of Schedule Release
By Jason Hall
May 11, 2023
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders will be featured in the NFL's 'Nickmas Game' airing live on Nickelodeon Christmas Day, the league announced Thursday (April 11) morning, hours before the official 2023 schedule release.
The matchup will mark the fourth time the league has had a simulcast on Nickelodeon, featuring a unique presentation matching the children's network, in coordination with fellow Paramount asset CBS, which will also air the game as part of a traditional broadcast.
The NFL has now announced several games ahead of Thursday night's full schedule release including two other holiday matchups and five international games.
The rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for Sunday, December 31, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced on Wednesday (May 10). The league also announced that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play one of their two annual regular season matchups on Christmas Day (December 25), which will air live on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET
The NFL also announced its five planned international games, which includes three matchups in England and two in Germany.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have already appeared in the NFL International Series a record nine times, will appear in consecutive London games in October.
The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 1 and face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur on October 8.
The full schedule of international games is included below:
- October 1- Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K.
- October 8- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur in London, U.K.
- October 15- Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur in London, U.K.
- November 5- Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany
- November 12- Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany
The full 2023 NFL Schedule Release will air live on NFL Network Thursday (May 11) at 8:00 p.m. ET.