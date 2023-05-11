NFL Reveals Special Nickelodeon Christmas Matchup Ahead Of Schedule Release

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders will be featured in the NFL's 'Nickmas Game' airing live on Nickelodeon Christmas Day, the league announced Thursday (April 11) morning, hours before the official 2023 schedule release.

The matchup will mark the fourth time the league has had a simulcast on Nickelodeon, featuring a unique presentation matching the children's network, in coordination with fellow Paramount asset CBS, which will also air the game as part of a traditional broadcast.

"NICKMAS IS BACK! @Raiders vs. @Chiefs on Christmas Day on @Nickelodeon & @NFLonCBS, the NFL tweeted. "2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @nflnetwork."