Peloton Recalls Over 2 Million Exercise Bikes Because The Seat Can Fall Off

Peloton is recalling more than two million exercise bikes because the seat can break while the stationary bike is being used. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the Peloton Bike Model PL01 with an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen.

"The recalled Peloton original Bike model can be identified by its red 'P' logo followed by the white-colored 'Peloton' brand name on the bike's frame and by its non-swivel display. The PL-01 model number on the label is located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel)," the company said.

The bikes were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the country and online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com, and Dicksportinggoods.com from January 2018 through May 2023. They cost about $1,400.

Peloton has received 35 reports of seats breaking, resulting in 13 injuries. The injuries include a broken wrist, deep cuts, and bruises.

Owners are advised to stop using the bikes immediately and contact Peloton to order a replacement seat.

This is the second major recall for Peloton. In 2021, it had to recall 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills after the death of a child.