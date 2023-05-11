Tucker Carlson Announces Next Move After FOX Firing

Former FOX News Tonight host Tucker Carlson plans to "soon" relaunch his show on Twitter following his recent firing.

“Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson said in a video posted on the social media platform. “We bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here.”

Carlson recently featured Twitter owner Elon Musk in a two-part interview for FOX News prior to his termination. Musk has claimed to be a "free speech absolutist" and intention to make the social media website a digital town hall to share diverse views.