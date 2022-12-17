Twitter Reinstates Accounts Of Several Journalists Suspended By Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced that Twitter would reinstate the accounts of several journalist whom he had banned in relation to accusations of violating the social media platform's rules on personal privacy.

The billionaire revealed his intention to restore most of the accounts -- which belonged to journalists had covered his Twitter takeover -- he'd deactivated on Thursday (December 15) after a poll shared on his verified account voted overwhelming in favor of lifting the suspensions immediately.

Several high-profile journalists whose accounts were suspended included Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Ryan Mac of the New York Times and Drew Harwell of the Washington Post.

Some of the journalists included in the suspensions had written about Musk's prior decision to suspend the @ElonJet Twitter account, which tracked the billionaire's private plane using flight data available to the public.

On Thursday, Musk claimed that the journalists including the @ElonJet account in articles were sharing intrusive information or "doxxing."

Some of the journalists included in the suspensions had also been critical of Musk's purchase and takeover of Twitter.

Musk later shared a poll on his verified page asking whether to "unsuspend accounts who doxed my exact location in real-time," which resulted in 58.7% of the nearly 3.7 million respondents selecting "Now."