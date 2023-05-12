Kentucky Derby Winner Mage's Status For Preakness Determined

Kentucky Derby winner Mage will compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown during the upcoming 148th running of the Peakness next weekend after a positive workout at Churchill Downs, the horse's co-owner, Ramiro Restrepo, confirmed on Friday (May 12) via the Kentucky Courier-Journal.

“He’s had a magnificent week of training,” Restrepo said. “(Trainer Gustavo Delgado) is really pleased and over the moon with how he’s come back. He’s showed all of the positive signs, so it’s on to Baltimore.”

Mage stayed in Louisville after last Saturday's (March 6) Kentucky Derby victory and has been under careful consideration for several days before a decision was made on his status for the Preakness in Baltimore next Saturday (May 20). Restrepo said the horse rested for two days before getting back on the track the last four and did "everything you could ask for" to be given the green light.