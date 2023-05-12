Vikings Trade Pro Bowl Linebacker Za'Darius Smith: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly trading Pro Bowl linebacker Za'Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Friday (May 12).

"The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of Ronald Isley

The Browns will reportedly also receive a sixth-round and seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while the Vikings will receive a 2024 fifth-round and 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Pelissero.