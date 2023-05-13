Harry Styles Sings One Direction Favorite At First Show After 2-Month Break

By Dani Medina

May 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles is back on tour after a nearly two-month hiatus!

The "As It Was" singer made a triumphant — and stylish — return to the "Love On Tour" stage as the European leg of his world tour kicked off Saturday (May 13) in Horsens, Denmark. Harry was seen wearing satin blue pants and a bedazzled orange jacket with his name on the back. And yes, he's wearing nothing underneath the jacket.

Saturday's show marks his first since closing out the Asian leg of his tour in Tokyo on March 25. The European leg of the show includes concerts in France, England, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others, through July 22.

For the last leg of the tour, Harry unveiled new merchandise designs, featuring apparel covered in animated Harry's House graphics and iconic European landmarks. In addition to these new changes, Harry has switched up the setlist, too. One of those new songs is One Direction's "Stockholm Syndrome"! Here's a look at the setlist from Saturday's show:

  1. Daydreaming
  2. Golden
  3. Adore You
  4. Keep Driving
  5. Stockholm Syndrome
  6. She
  7. Matilda
  8. Satellite
  9. Late Night Talking
  10. Cinema
  11. Music For A Sushi Restaurant
  12. Treat People With Kindness
  13. What Makes You Beautiful
  14. Grapejuice
  15. Watermelon Sugar
  16. Fine Line
  17. Sign Of The Times
  18. As It Was
  19. Kiwi

See photos and videos of Harry Styles on Night 1 of the European leg of "Love On Tour" in Denmark below:

Harry StylesOne Direction
