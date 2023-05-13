Harry Styles Sings One Direction Favorite At First Show After 2-Month Break
By Dani Medina
May 13, 2023
Harry Styles is back on tour after a nearly two-month hiatus!
The "As It Was" singer made a triumphant — and stylish — return to the "Love On Tour" stage as the European leg of his world tour kicked off Saturday (May 13) in Horsens, Denmark. Harry was seen wearing satin blue pants and a bedazzled orange jacket with his name on the back. And yes, he's wearing nothing underneath the jacket.
Saturday's show marks his first since closing out the Asian leg of his tour in Tokyo on March 25. The European leg of the show includes concerts in France, England, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others, through July 22.
For the last leg of the tour, Harry unveiled new merchandise designs, featuring apparel covered in animated Harry's House graphics and iconic European landmarks. In addition to these new changes, Harry has switched up the setlist, too. One of those new songs is One Direction's "Stockholm Syndrome"! Here's a look at the setlist from Saturday's show:
- Daydreaming
- Golden
- Adore You
- Keep Driving
- Stockholm Syndrome
- She
- Matilda
- Satellite
- Late Night Talking
- Cinema
- Music For A Sushi Restaurant
- Treat People With Kindness
- What Makes You Beautiful
- Grapejuice
- Watermelon Sugar
- Fine Line
- Sign Of The Times
- As It Was
- Kiwi
See photos and videos of Harry Styles on Night 1 of the European leg of "Love On Tour" in Denmark below:
Harry performing Stockholm Syndrome at Nordstern Arena Horsens in Horsens, Denmark - May 13 (via @oldandred) pic.twitter.com/7cRox2oam3— HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) May 13, 2023
Harry singing Stockholm Syndrome tonight! @allofyourlovehs pic.twitter.com/epliuPJn1K— Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) May 13, 2023
Daydreaming, Harry Styles, live from Nordstern Arena.#LoveOnTourHorsens #Night1— HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) May 13, 2023
13.5.23
🎥: kiwirryz
pic.twitter.com/UMfWR0PHoO
First look at Harry’s outfit tonight! #LoveOnTourHorsens (Via kiwirryz)— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 13, 2023
Make sure to check out @thehslotnews for more tour updates! 🪩 pic.twitter.com/vxTBvHZpm4
the back of the jacket says harry styles 😭 pic.twitter.com/xpZu7RHJoi— 🪐🛰️ (@blueblrdhoneyy) May 13, 2023
Harry Styles, live from Nordstern Arena. #LoveOnTourHorsens #Night1— HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) May 13, 2023
13.5.23
📸: hellolovers13 pic.twitter.com/FSDH6r2aOw
HE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/s5VKbPPJKQ— hourly harry styles (@hourlyharrys) May 13, 2023