Harry Styles is back on tour after a nearly two-month hiatus!

The "As It Was" singer made a triumphant — and stylish — return to the "Love On Tour" stage as the European leg of his world tour kicked off Saturday (May 13) in Horsens, Denmark. Harry was seen wearing satin blue pants and a bedazzled orange jacket with his name on the back. And yes, he's wearing nothing underneath the jacket.

Saturday's show marks his first since closing out the Asian leg of his tour in Tokyo on March 25. The European leg of the show includes concerts in France, England, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others, through July 22.

For the last leg of the tour, Harry unveiled new merchandise designs, featuring apparel covered in animated Harry's House graphics and iconic European landmarks. In addition to these new changes, Harry has switched up the setlist, too. One of those new songs is One Direction's "Stockholm Syndrome"! Here's a look at the setlist from Saturday's show:

Daydreaming Golden Adore You Keep Driving Stockholm Syndrome She Matilda Satellite Late Night Talking Cinema Music For A Sushi Restaurant Treat People With Kindness What Makes You Beautiful Grapejuice Watermelon Sugar Fine Line Sign Of The Times As It Was Kiwi

See photos and videos of Harry Styles on Night 1 of the European leg of "Love On Tour" in Denmark below: