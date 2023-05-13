Jalen Hurts Caps Off Breakout Year With Impressive Personal Accomplishment
By Jason Hall
May 13, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts achieved yet another major personal accomplishment just months removed from a breakthrough season.
Hurts, 24, earned his master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma University on Friday (May 12), university vice president David Surratt announced on social media.
"Congratulations! @JalenHurts @UofOklahoma @OUArtsSciences @OU_Football," Surratt wrote.
The Houston native began his college career at the University of Alabama, which included starting during his first two seasons with the football program and earned a bachelor's degree in communication and information sciences in just three years, before transferring to OU in 2019 and working toward his master's degree.
Congratulations! 👏🏽👏🏽🎓💯 @JalenHurts @UofOklahoma @OUArtsSciences @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/FrGCApp2lk— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) May 13, 2023
"𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master’s degree from OU! #OUDNA," Oklahoma Football tweeted along with a photo of Hurts standing at a podium.
𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 13, 2023
Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master’s degree from OU! 🎓#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c0DVkA8JCh
Last month, Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles which, at the time, was the largest contract in NFL history until being surpassed by Lamar Jackson's extension with the Baltimore Ravens days later. The extension also includes $179.304 million in guarantees, as well as a no-trade clause, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
🚨 🚨 🚨— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023
The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA
Hurts has emerged as one of the league's best quarterbacks since being selected by the Eagles at No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old had a career season in 2022, leading Philadelphia to an NFC Championship Game win and Super Bowl berth while throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 306 of 460 passing and recording 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 rushing attempts.
Hurts also tied Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Terrell Davis' Super Bowl record of three rushing touchdowns and set a record with the most scored by a quarterback in Super Bowl history during the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.