Jalen Hurts Caps Off Breakout Year With Impressive Personal Accomplishment

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts achieved yet another major personal accomplishment just months removed from a breakthrough season.

Hurts, 24, earned his master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma University on Friday (May 12), university vice president David Surratt announced on social media.

"Congratulations! @JalenHurts @UofOklahoma @OUArtsSciences @OU_Football," Surratt wrote.

The Houston native began his college career at the University of Alabama, which included starting during his first two seasons with the football program and earned a bachelor's degree in communication and information sciences in just three years, before transferring to OU in 2019 and working toward his master's degree.