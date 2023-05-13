Update On Tom Brady's FOX Sports Status Amid Potential NFL Ownership

Tom Brady's potential purchase of a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly won't jeopardize his massive 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports.

Brady was reportedly granted permission by FOX Sports to invest in the NFL franchise and would still be able to contribute as its lead NFL analyst, ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported on Friday (May 12).

Wickersham and Schefter initially reported that Brady was in "in deep discussions to become a limited partner" with Raiders owner Mark Davis. The reported move would be Brady's second partnership with Davis, having previously acquired an ownership interest in the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in March.

"NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months," Schefter tweeted.