Abel Tesfaye Ditches 'The Weeknd' For His Birth Name On Social Media
By Tony M. Centeno
May 15, 2023
Abel Tesfaye is officially beginning to shed his well-known persona on social media.
Fans began to notice the singer updated his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday, May 15, to reflect his birth name. While some fans might have been surprised by the moves, others saw the move coming. Tesfaye recently detailed his desire to "kill" his stage name ahead of the next chapter of his career.
“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” Tesfaye said during his interview with W Magazine. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter."
The Weeknd is now using his legal name, Abel Tesfaye, on Twitter.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2023
He recently revealed that he plans to drop his stage name after his next album. pic.twitter.com/YZXNcmmyor
"I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd," he continued. "But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”
While the soundtrack for his HBO series "The Idol" is on the way, Tesfaye is currently working on his next album which may very well be his "last hurrah" as The Weeknd. There aren't any concrete details about when that album will arrive, but it'll contain some of The Weeknd's final words.
"This is something that I have to do," he said. "As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say."
As The Weeknd is getting ready to make his exit, Tesfaye is ready to embrace the beginning of his career in film. With "The Idol" premiering on Max next month, his next movie alongside co-star Jenny Ortega just wrapped up. Check out the update, and reactions from The Weeknd's fans about his name below.
Filming has reportedly wrapped for upcoming film starring The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega. pic.twitter.com/rmU82Ve9AW— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2023
oh no…. Abel Tesfaye is taking over….THE WEEKND COME BACK pic.twitter.com/feMjNbNsXY— abels whore ﾒ𝟶 (@abelsinitation) May 14, 2023
so the weeknd era is coming to an end ? pic.twitter.com/nPKR1XNMGN— abels wife | ᙭O ᑕᑌᒪT (@xotwd206) May 8, 2023
missing the weeknd already pic.twitter.com/G7f33Th0FD— nadin (@heradaptation) May 15, 2023
Who’s ready for the Abel Tesfaye era? pic.twitter.com/vvqDi9y5Mw— 𝙼𝙴𝙼𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙾 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙸 𝚇𝙾💀 (@MementoMoriXO) May 14, 2023