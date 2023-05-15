Abel Tesfaye Ditches 'The Weeknd' For His Birth Name On Social Media

By Tony M. Centeno

May 15, 2023

Abel Tesfaye is officially beginning to shed his well-known persona on social media.

Fans began to notice the singer updated his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday, May 15, to reflect his birth name. While some fans might have been surprised by the moves, others saw the move coming. Tesfaye recently detailed his desire to "kill" his stage name ahead of the next chapter of his career.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” Tesfaye said during his interview with W Magazine. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter."

"I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd," he continued. "But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

While the soundtrack for his HBO series "The Idol" is on the way, Tesfaye is currently working on his next album which may very well be his "last hurrah" as The Weeknd. There aren't any concrete details about when that album will arrive, but it'll contain some of The Weeknd's final words.

"This is something that I have to do," he said. "As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say."

As The Weeknd is getting ready to make his exit, Tesfaye is ready to embrace the beginning of his career in film. With "The Idol" premiering on Max next month, his next movie alongside co-star Jenny Ortega just wrapped up. Check out the update, and reactions from The Weeknd's fans about his name below.

