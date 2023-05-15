Abel Tesfaye Ditches 'The Weeknd' For His Birth Name On Social Media

"I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd," he continued. "But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”



While the soundtrack for his HBO series "The Idol" is on the way, Tesfaye is currently working on his next album which may very well be his "last hurrah" as The Weeknd. There aren't any concrete details about when that album will arrive, but it'll contain some of The Weeknd's final words.



"This is something that I have to do," he said. "As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say."



As The Weeknd is getting ready to make his exit, Tesfaye is ready to embrace the beginning of his career in film. With "The Idol" premiering on Max next month, his next movie alongside co-star Jenny Ortega just wrapped up. Check out the update, and reactions from The Weeknd's fans about his name below.