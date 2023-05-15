E-40 Receives Honorary Doctorate From Grambling State University
By Tony M. Centeno
May 15, 2023
E-40 is celebrating after he received an honorary doctorate degree from his alma mater.
On Friday, May 12, the Bay Area legend attended the commencement ceremony for the Spring Class of 2023 at Grambling State University in Louisiana. Before he addressed the graduates at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, E-40 was presented with an honorary doctorate degree in music following the recent contributions he made to the university. Last February, the Mount Westmore rapper donated $100,000 to the college's music department and benefitted programs like the World Famed Tiger Marching Band.
“This means so much to me,” E-40 began his speech. "I've come a long way... It's with great honor and gratitude that I accept this honorary doctorate in music."
“I just wanted to make a contribution to my school Grambling State University,” he continued. “So, I talked to [GSU’s band director Dr. Nikole Roebuck] and she said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and this was what I came up with. I feel good about it too. I feel really good. God is great.”
The funds Dr. E-40 donated also went towards GSU's newly-installed recording studio, which was named the “Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens Sound Recording Studio” in his honor at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building. E-40 graduated from Grambling State University in 1986. In addition to his generous donations, the seasoned MC also featured the university in his music video for "Bands," which dropped back in March.
You can see E-40's entire speech at GSU below.