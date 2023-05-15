Nick Jonas Honors Priyanka Chopra With Sweet Mother's Day Shoutout

Nick Jonas is wishing his wife and mother of his child, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a happy Mother's Day with a sweet shoutout starring their daughter.

The Jonas Brother took to his Instagram on Sunday (May 14) to celebrate Chopra and what she does for their family, including their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie, sharing a photo of the Love Again actress with their little one. He also shared an adorable video of a laughing Chopra, wearing a tan outfit, sunglasses and cap, carrying a smiling Malti, in a cheetah print hooded outfit, across a crosswalk, the pair clearly having the time of their lives.

"Happy Mother's Day my love," he captioned the post. "You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day ❤️"

Chopra responded to the loving post in the comments, saying, "I love you jaan. Thank you making me a mama 😍." Even Jonas' younger brother Franklin Jonas gave a sweet shoutout to his sister-in-law, commenting, "😭 such an amazing mother."