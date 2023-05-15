Nick Jonas Honors Priyanka Chopra With Sweet Mother's Day Shoutout
By Sarah Tate
May 15, 2023
Nick Jonas is wishing his wife and mother of his child, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a happy Mother's Day with a sweet shoutout starring their daughter.
The Jonas Brother took to his Instagram on Sunday (May 14) to celebrate Chopra and what she does for their family, including their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie, sharing a photo of the Love Again actress with their little one. He also shared an adorable video of a laughing Chopra, wearing a tan outfit, sunglasses and cap, carrying a smiling Malti, in a cheetah print hooded outfit, across a crosswalk, the pair clearly having the time of their lives.
"Happy Mother's Day my love," he captioned the post. "You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day ❤️"
Chopra responded to the loving post in the comments, saying, "I love you jaan. Thank you making me a mama 😍." Even Jonas' younger brother Franklin Jonas gave a sweet shoutout to his sister-in-law, commenting, "😭 such an amazing mother."
Jonas also gave shoutouts to both his mom, Denise Jonas, and mother-in-law, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, on his Instagram Stories.
Chopra also celebrated the day by honoring the mothers in her life on Instagram, sharing a heartwarming multi-generational pic on Instagram of her cuddling Malti as her own mother looks on. She also praised all the moms she has worked with over the years, calling them "superheroes."
"Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother," she said. "My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised my many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you're mine!"
The Citadel star also shared a sweet photo of her and Denise lovingly looking at Malti as the trio dined at a restaurant, writing, "Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed."
Chopra ended her touching post by celebrating the little one who made her mom.
"And... I love you Malti Marie," she said. "Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me."