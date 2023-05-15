Wisconsin Community Ranks Among Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

When you think of retirement, you likely think of older Americans packing up their belongings and moving somewhere sunny like Florida to enjoy life outside of work. While this is definitely still the case, a city in Wisconsin also ranked among the best spots in the country to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best places across the U.S. to retire, using 2022 data from Niche to determine which cities are the best spot for retirees to call their forever home. According to the site, rankings were determined by a variety of factors, including weather and access to healthcare, and states were limited to a maximum of 10 cities each.

It may not come as much of a surprise to find several Florida cities on the list, but one city in Wisconsin also found a spot on the list. Elm Grove, a community just outside of Milwaukee, ranked No. 40 overall. Here's what Stacker had to say about Elm Grove:

"Ranked as one of the best places to live in Wisconsin, Elm Grove is a suburb with a rural feel due to zoning laws that require large residential lots. This family-oriented community has a number of recreational opportunities, including tennis courts and a heated swimming pool."

These are the Top 10 U.S. cities to retire:

Pelican Bay, Florida Lake Success, New York Highland Beach, Florida Indian River Shores, Florida South Palm Beach, Florida Dutch Island, Georgia Hillsboro Beach, Florida Gulf Stream, Florida Siesta Key, Florida Leland Grove, Illinois

Check out Stacker's full list to see the best places in America to retire.