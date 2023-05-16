Buc-ee's Announces New Location In The Smallest US City To Have One

Kentucky will soon be home to two Buc-ee's locations!

The travel center announced it would break ground on the state's second-ever Buc-ee's, LEX18 reports. It'll be located just outside of Bowling Green (and just over an hour north of Nashville) in Smiths Grove. This marks the smallest town in the U.S. to have a Buc-ee's. Kentucky's first Buc-ee's location opened last year in Richmond.

"We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville," Buc-ee's Director, Real Estate Stan Beard said in a news release. Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee's. It has a big heart just like we do, so we'll get along just fine!"

This travel center will feature 120 gas pumps on its 53,417-square-foot property.

Buc-ee's will break ground at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road on June 5.