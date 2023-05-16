Historic Florida City Named Among America's Best Hidden Vacation Spots

When it comes to traveling and planning vacations, people usually have their go-to places. Sometimes they want to change it up a bit by visiting lesser-known or under-the-radar spots. These destinations offer all kinds of experiences, including remote locales, yearly festivals, unique tourist attractions, and much more.

That's where Global Viewpoint comes in. The website rounded up the 25 best hidden vacation spots in the United States, ranging "from secluded beach destinations and small towns to secret state parks tucked in the middle of nature."

St. Augustine, Florida was featured on the list! Here's why it was chosen:

"Founded by the Spanish in 1565, St. Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in North America. This old town is home to 144 historic blocks lined with Spanish colonial architecture, public parks, and museums. St. Augustine’s colonial charm—best conveyed by the city’s 17th-century castle, horse-drawn carriages, and narrow cobblestone streets— is still on full display today. Though it’s situated on the coast, St. Augustine is worlds apart from your typical beach destination. It’s just a 50-minute drive from Jacksonville, making it a convenient weekend getaway from Florida’s largest city. There are so many cheap flights to FL that will make this worth your while."

If you need more travel ideas, check out the full list on myglobalviewpoint.com.