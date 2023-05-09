This Lodge Was Named Florida's Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination

If you ever needed a break from the super popular tourist spots or big-name cities, there are plenty of destinations waiting to be discovered. You just got to look for them. When people refer to certain places as "hidden gems," that means they offer unique experiences that you can't find anywhere else. That also means they're often underappreciated, underrated, or a prized secret known to locals.

For those curious about visiting these tucked-away destinations, GoBankingRates released a list of every state's best hidden gem travel destination.

The website states, "From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up."

According to writers, the top pick for Florida is Cheeca Lodge and Spa! Here's why it was chosen:

"Islamorada’s Cheeca Lodge and Spa is one of the best-kept secrets in the Sunshine State. This time capsule to everything great about the Keys encompasses 1,200 feet of palmy beaches, 27 acres of gardens, three restaurants, a 525-foot pier, one Tiki bar, a nine-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and zero Disney World tourists. Though Cheeca was impacted by Hurricane Irma, a new, $20 million renovation was completed this year. Rooms starting at about $400 per night."