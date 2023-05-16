Music Midtown Reveals Star-Studded Lineup: See Who's Performing

According to WSBTV, the 2023 dates mark the return of the festival after it was canceled in 2022 "due to circumstances beyond" festival organizers' control, with speculation claiming it was due to the state's gun laws.

The weekend won't just include great music. Festival goers can also expect to see a Ferris wheel and participate in interactive experiences while they'll have plenty of opportunities to try some local food, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Ticket presale for the festival begins 10 a.m. ET on Thursday (May 18) and includes 1-day general admission, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Remaining tickets will go on sale at a later date. Learn more about the festival or tickets at Music Midtown's website.