Music Midtown Reveals Star-Studded Lineup: See Who's Performing
By Sarah Tate
May 16, 2023
Music Midtown is returning to Atlanta later this summer and the festival has just revealed its absolutely stacked lineup.
The festival will take over Piedmont Park September 15-17 for a three-day weekend full of incredible performances from headlining acts like P!NK, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N' Roses and Lil Baby. Other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend include Pitbull, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Fletcher, Incubus, Tove Lo, Lizzy McAlpine and Thirty Seconds To Mars, who recently dropped a new single and announced their first album in five years.
Check out the full lineup in the announcement below.
aaaand WE'RE BACK 🙌— Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) May 16, 2023
#MusicMidtown returns to Piedmont Park for a FULL 3-Day weekend on September 15–17, 2023 🌳
Presale begins Thursday, MAY 18 at 10am ET. Sign up for a presale code TODAY! https://t.co/pyEqBBbnbl pic.twitter.com/dmixz0ZkQv
According to WSBTV, the 2023 dates mark the return of the festival after it was canceled in 2022 "due to circumstances beyond" festival organizers' control, with speculation claiming it was due to the state's gun laws.
The weekend won't just include great music. Festival goers can also expect to see a Ferris wheel and participate in interactive experiences while they'll have plenty of opportunities to try some local food, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
Ticket presale for the festival begins 10 a.m. ET on Thursday (May 18) and includes 1-day general admission, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Remaining tickets will go on sale at a later date. Learn more about the festival or tickets at Music Midtown's website.