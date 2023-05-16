OnlyFans Model, Late Oregon Player's Family In Messy Paternity Feud

OnlyFans model Kelly Kay is currently involved in a messy paternity feud with the family of her late boyfriend, former Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, over questioning that he's actually the father of her infant child.

Cody Webb, Spencer's older brother, issued a statement to the Sacramento Bee via Yahoo on behalf of his family casting doubt on the timeline and length of relationship between his brother and Kay, which acknowledged the family's wishes for a DNA test to be conducted. Kay initially agreed to take the test, but specifically on her own terms, which the family claimed led to discussions stalling recently.

“Our family has tried to focus on our grieving process since the passing of our brother, son and nephew," the Webb family said. "We grieve both individually and as a family, trying to cope with this tragedy. In the first hours after Spencer passed, and only a few days after they met, Kelly began talking about the possibility of being pregnant. Since Spencer isn’t able to handle this situation himself, we have tried to navigate this sensitive space as a family.

“Our family has doubts and concerns regarding the paternity of this child for a multitude of reasons. Until this point, we’ve remained silent in hopes that a DNA test would confirm Spencer as the father. Unfortunately, Kelly has been unwilling to compromise regarding the manner in which the DNA test is collected. Due to the inability to agree on a suitable DNA collection process, we wanted to put together a statement and timeline to help provide the family’s perspective on these circumstances.”