OnlyFans Model, Late Oregon Player's Family In Messy Paternity Feud
By Jason Hall
May 16, 2023
OnlyFans model Kelly Kay is currently involved in a messy paternity feud with the family of her late boyfriend, former Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, over questioning that he's actually the father of her infant child.
Cody Webb, Spencer's older brother, issued a statement to the Sacramento Bee via Yahoo on behalf of his family casting doubt on the timeline and length of relationship between his brother and Kay, which acknowledged the family's wishes for a DNA test to be conducted. Kay initially agreed to take the test, but specifically on her own terms, which the family claimed led to discussions stalling recently.
“Our family has tried to focus on our grieving process since the passing of our brother, son and nephew," the Webb family said. "We grieve both individually and as a family, trying to cope with this tragedy. In the first hours after Spencer passed, and only a few days after they met, Kelly began talking about the possibility of being pregnant. Since Spencer isn’t able to handle this situation himself, we have tried to navigate this sensitive space as a family.
“Our family has doubts and concerns regarding the paternity of this child for a multitude of reasons. Until this point, we’ve remained silent in hopes that a DNA test would confirm Spencer as the father. Unfortunately, Kelly has been unwilling to compromise regarding the manner in which the DNA test is collected. Due to the inability to agree on a suitable DNA collection process, we wanted to put together a statement and timeline to help provide the family’s perspective on these circumstances.”
Kay, 30, whose full name is Kelly Kay Green, responded to the family's public statement in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story while holding her son, Spider, whose name comes from the late tight end's nickname.
“I have the DNA test, so stop saying get one,” Kay said via Yahoo. “It’s there. Spencer’s name is on the birth certificate. I’ll post that s--- once it comes in the mail.”
“I know the truth,” she added. “He (the baby) knows the truth. Everyone around me knows the truth. I wish people wouldn’t be so hurtful during such an emotional time, so please just be kind and try to have some empathy for people who are grieving and let Spencer rest in peace and let his son grow up to be great just like him.”
Kay announced her son's birth on March 30.
"Spider Webb 🕷️🕸️ 3/30/23," Kay wrote on an Instagram post that included photos of herself holding the baby, footprints and Webb's Oregon jersey hanging.
Kay announced she was pregnant with Webb's child in August, one month after the tight end died in a cliff-diving accident.
"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above," Kay wrote in an Instagram post. "Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_."
Kay had shared a post featuring several photos alongside Webb with the caption, "Tell your friends about it" on July 11, seemingly going public with their relationship just two days prior to his death and later sharing a tribute to her boyfriend on July 14.
Webb died following a cliff-diving accident that took place in Lane County, Oregon, located less than a mile from Eugene, where the University of Oregon campus is located, just prior to 2:30 p.m., according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office via the Sacramento Bee.
The department initially announced a fatal incident involving a 22-year-old male took place before later confirming Webb as the victim in a Facebook post on July 13.
"Deputies learned that a 22-year old male recreating the area fell and struck his head," the department wrote. "Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him."
The department said the victim was found "approximately 100 yards down a steep trail," adding, "there is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental."
Webb's coaches at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento confirmed his death in relation to the accident to the Sacramento Bee and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shared what appears to be a tribute to the tight end on his verified Twitter account.
"So full of life in every moment of the day," Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"