Pat McAfee Announces 'Massive' Move To Network

By Jason Hall

May 16, 2023

WWE Royal Rumble
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL punter and sports media superstar Pat McAfee announced his daily live podcast, the Pat McAfee Show, will air live on multiple ESPN platforms as part of a reported massive agreement with the company.

"Our show will be live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube all at the same damn time," McAfee said.

"I wouldn't agree to a deal if we couldn't continue to hang out every day with the YouTube community," McAfee added. "It was actually a sticking point with some conversations with some networks and now our show will also be on in every airport, café, restaurant, house, etc, with the incomparable power of ESPN.

McAfee's deal to join ESPN is reported to be "more than eight figures per year," though the exact total is not fully known, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The former punter is currently in the second year of a four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel.

McAfee has contributed as a co-host on ESPN's traveling college football pregame show College GameDay since September. The 36-year-old has been one of sports media's fastest rising stars since his sudden retirement from the NFL in 2016, hosting his daily Pat McAfee Show podcast and previously working as a color commentator for WWE's SmackDown and premium live events prior to the GameDay move.

McAfee was a first-team All-Pro (2014), two-time Pro Bowl selection (2014, 2016) and holds the NFL record for highest career net average punting yards (41.1).

