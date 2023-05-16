Pat McAfee Announces 'Massive' Move To Network

Former NFL punter and sports media superstar Pat McAfee announced his daily live podcast, the Pat McAfee Show, will air live on multiple ESPN platforms as part of a reported massive agreement with the company.

"Our show will be live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube all at the same damn time," McAfee said.

"I wouldn't agree to a deal if we couldn't continue to hang out every day with the YouTube community," McAfee added. "It was actually a sticking point with some conversations with some networks and now our show will also be on in every airport, café, restaurant, house, etc, with the incomparable power of ESPN.