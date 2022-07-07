Pat McAfee Signs Multiyear Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with World Wrestling Entertainment, the company announced in a news release shared on its official website Thursday (July 7).

WWE didn't specify the terms of the agreement, however, noted that "the new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come."

McAfee has served as SmackDown's color commentator since April 2021 and has had sporadic in-ring appearances, which included making a show-stealing WrestleMania debut against in April, as well as scheduled match against former Indianapolis Colts teammate Happy Corbin at SummerSlam later this month.

McAfee, who has previously appeared in several matches for WWE's televised developmental brand NXT, was offered the opportunity to compete in a WrestleMania match by McMahon during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last month, which the host quickly accepted, once calling it "a dream."

WWE announced McAfee would join veteran play-by-play man Michael Cole on the Friday Night SmackDown announce team in April 2021, after having previously worked numerous angles with current All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole and his faction, Undisputed Era, during his time in NXT.

The 34-year-old was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro punter during his eight-year NFL career, as well as being credited as Pro Football Focus' punter of the decade for the 2010s.