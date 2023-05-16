Rep. Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, after nearly two decades of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," Boebert said in a statement obtained by the Colorado Sun. "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” the congresswoman said in a written statement. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

The divorce petition, which was filed in Mesa County court on April 25 and reviewed by the Colorado Sun on Tuesday, claims that the couple's marriage is "irretrievable broken."

In March, Boebert announced that she will soon be a grandmother at the age of 36 during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Women's Breakfast event in Maryland. Boebert was accepting the Mothers Influence Awards presented by the conservative group 'Moms of America' when she made her announcement.

The Colorado congresswoman said she and her husband were "so excited to welcome this new life" before detailing how she received the news from her 17-year-old son, Tyler, the father-to-be.