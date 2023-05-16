As the temperatures rise and wanderlust kicks in, planning the perfect summer getaway becomes a priority. To make your decision easier, Trips To Discover has handpicked the best summer vacation destination in every state. Get ready to embark on a sun-soaked adventure that showcases the best your state has to offer.

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty," the travel site said about its list.

In Arizona, the best summer vacation destination is Sedona. Here's what Trips To Discover said about its list:

While it’s just a two-hour drive north of Phoenix, Sedona offers a cool respite from the city’s sizzling summer temperatures. It will be warm but not extreme, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy activities like swimming at Slide Rock State Park, where visitors slide down smooth and slippery rocks into shallow pools. Spend early mornings hiking among the red rocks and evenings sampling the outstanding food scene, including lots of delicious organic eats.