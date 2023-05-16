As the temperatures rise and wanderlust kicks in, planning the perfect summer getaway becomes a priority. To make your decision easier, Trips To Discover has handpicked the best summer vacation destination in every state. Get ready to embark on a sun-soaked adventure that showcases the best your state has to offer.

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty," the travel site said about its list.

In Texas, the best summer vacation destination is South Padre Island. Here's what Trips To Discover said about its list:

South Padre Island is known for offering some of the best beaches in the Lone Star State. It boasts miles and miles of sand to play on, clear blue Gulf waters, and a wide range of other attractions. Visit a lighthouse, take a dolphin-watching boat tour, learn all about sea turtles at Sea Turtle, Inc., and splash around at the Beach Waterpark. Kids can learn to surf or take a lesson on sandcastle building too. Of course, you can always cast a line as this is a mecca for fishing in Texas, and there’s even a Cook Your Catch program for the ultimate in Gulf-to-Table dining.