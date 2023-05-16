If you're tired of the crowded and overpriced steakhouses, it's time to go off the beaten path and discover the hidden steakhouse gems lurking in your state! Cheapism has carefully curated a selection of the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state, showcasing the best-kept secrets of each state's steakhouse scene that deliver exceptional flavor at an affordable price.

"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the personal finance site said about its list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

In Arizona, the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is J&G Steakhouse at the Phoenician in Scottsdale. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

The signature steak is the 8- or 12-ounce filet mignon. J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician boasts Chef de Cuisine Jacques Qualin, a native of the Franche-Comté region of France. In 2009, he opened J&G Steakhouse, and the menu reflects his European heritage with Comté-cheese-laced potato gratin and other dishes. It has stellar dining room views, too.