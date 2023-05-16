The Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse In Kentucky
By Dani Medina
May 16, 2023
If you're tired of the crowded and overpriced steakhouses, it's time to go off the beaten path and discover the hidden steakhouse gems lurking in your state! Cheapism has carefully curated a selection of the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state, showcasing the best-kept secrets of each state's steakhouse scene that deliver exceptional flavor at an affordable price.
"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the personal finance site said about its list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."
In Kentucky, the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is Pat's Steak House in Louisville. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:
Established in 1958, Pat's boasts a 20-ounce filet mignon and 24-ounce porterhouse T-bone served in a historic landmark inn. Dry-aged prime beef is served up with a selection of starters that includes Irish stew and baby frog legs. The family recipe Irish Whiskey Cake is a popular dessert.