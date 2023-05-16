If you're tired of the crowded and overpriced steakhouses, it's time to go off the beaten path and discover the hidden steakhouse gems lurking in your state! Cheapism has carefully curated a selection of the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state, showcasing the best-kept secrets of each state's steakhouse scene that deliver exceptional flavor at an affordable price.

"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the personal finance site said about its list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

In Kentucky, the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is Pat's Steak House in Louisville. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Established in 1958, Pat's boasts a 20-ounce filet mignon and 24-ounce porterhouse T-bone served in a historic landmark inn. Dry-aged prime beef is served up with a selection of starters that includes Irish stew and baby frog legs. The family recipe Irish Whiskey Cake is a popular dessert.