The Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse In Texas
By Dani Medina
May 16, 2023
If you're tired of the crowded and overpriced steakhouses, it's time to go off the beaten path and discover the hidden steakhouse gems lurking in your state! Cheapism has carefully curated a selection of the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state, showcasing the best-kept secrets of each state's steakhouse scene.
"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the personal finance site said about its list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."
In Texas, the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is Vince Young Steakhouse in Austin. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:
Vince Young Steakhouse has found success since 2011 as the only locally owned and operated prime steakhouse in Austin. It uses local and seasonal fresh ingredients along with house-made items including bread, bacon, charcuterie, and dressings (even its own ketchup). There's an impressive array of USDA prime steaks. Order the prime 42-ounce porterhouse for two or the "Perfect Ten" with Texas-raised wagyu beef. Start with the deep-fried Texas quail with bacon-infused tangerine marmalade.