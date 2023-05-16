If you're tired of the crowded and overpriced steakhouses, it's time to go off the beaten path and discover the hidden steakhouse gems lurking in your state! Cheapism has carefully curated a selection of the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state, showcasing the best-kept secrets of each state's steakhouse scene.

"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the personal finance site said about its list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

In Texas, the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is Vince Young Steakhouse in Austin. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Vince Young Steakhouse has found success since 2011 as the only locally owned and operated prime steakhouse in Austin. It uses local and seasonal fresh ingredients along with house-made items including bread, bacon, charcuterie, and dressings (even its own ketchup). There's an impressive array of USDA prime steaks. Order the prime 42-ounce porterhouse for two or the "Perfect Ten" with Texas-raised wagyu beef. Start with the deep-fried Texas quail with bacon-infused tangerine marmalade.