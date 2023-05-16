Update On Former All-Pro Ndamukong Suh's Free Agency Decision

Free agent former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said he's unlikely to sign with an NFL team before the beginning of the NFL season during an appearance on NFL Network's flagship program NFL Total Access Monday (May 15).

"I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh said on the show, where he'll continue to appear as a guest analyst through Thursday (May 18). "I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I'll be ready."

Suh, 36, will enter his 14th NFL season upon signing with a franchise, having spent the latter half of the 2022 campaign with the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, his fifth NFL team. The Oregon native recorded 10 tackles and two QB hits in a limited role for the Eagles, appearing in eight games as a backup last season.

Suh was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career, which included winning the Outland and Bronko Nagurski trophies, as well as the Lombardi and Chuck Bednarik awards during his final season. The former Nebraska standout spent his first five NFL seasons in Detroit, which included winning the 2010 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, before signing a massive six-year, $114 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2015, but was released as part of a salary cap dump in March 2018.

Suh signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2018 season and spent the next three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which included winning Super Bowl LV in February 2021. The 36-year-old has 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 130 tackles for loss and 214 QB hits during his first 13 NFL seasons, which includes being selected as three-time first-team All--Pro (2010, 2013, 2014), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2012, 2016), a five-time Pro Bowler (2010, 2012-14, 2016) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.