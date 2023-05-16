Yet Another Huge Retailer Closing Stores - Only 12 Locations Will Be Left

In the wake of big name retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning and Christmas Tree Shops declaring bankruptcy comes yet another set of closings, this one by Sears.

At one point, Sears was the largest retailer in America and just five years ago, there were 700 Sears stores across the country, but after this upcoming round of closings, only 12 will remain. The retailer, which has been around for 130 years and was saved from bankruptcy in 2018, is closing its locations in Fort Collins, Colorado; Lafayette, Louisiana; Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania; and Greensboro, North Carolina. As the stores wind down to their final days, they will hold sales where prices will be cut by as much as 70 percent.

The remaining Sears stores, which are located in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington and Puerto Rico, will continue with business as usual, for now.

Sears isn't alone though - according to Business Insider, 2,100 stores will close this year, with the biggest losses coming from Bed, Bath & Beyond, which is shuttering 896 locations, Foot Locker, which is closing 545 stores, and Tuesday Morning, which will shut down 487. Other companies closing stores include Bath & Body Works, Gap, Banana Republic, Party City, Best Buy and more. Not all of them have declared bankruptcy though, many are shuttering the locations as part of cost-saving measures.