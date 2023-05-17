Heroic Bills Trainer Addresses Damar Hamlin Cardiac Event For First Time

Denny Kellington, the Buffalo Bills athletic trainer who was credited for saving safety Damar Hamlin's life, publicly addressed the Hamlin's cardiac incident for the first time while giving a commencement speech at his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, last Saturday (May 13).

“The reason anyone knows Denny Kellington is because of one fateful and near-tragic moment on a football field,” Kellington said via an Oklahoma State news release. “…Our safety Damar Hamlin had a cardiac event that could have ended his life in front of his family, his teammates, his coaches, our athletic training staff and the millions of football fans watching in the stadium, or from the comfort of their living room TVs.

“... All the attention I've received for simply doing my job has been overwhelming. I've said repeatedly that I am not a hero, but I will tell you what I was that day, I was ready.”