Heroic Man Who Revived Damar Hamlin Identified

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins identified assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington as the heroic man who revived safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team's now-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field," Dawkins tweeted on Thursday (January 5). "Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted 3."

Hamlin collapsed suddenly on the field during Monday's (January 3) game and was hospitalized, which the Bills later said was due to cardiac arrest.