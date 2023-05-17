Ja Morant Breaks Silence On Latest Gun-Related Social Media Incident

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant issued a statement Tuesday (May 16) night after he was once again shown holding a firearm in a social media video for the second time in less than two months.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said via ESPN. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Morant was seen holding a firearm in an Instagram Live video shared by the account @_dtap2 on Saturday (May 13), less than two months after having been suspended eight games for an Instagram Live video in which he appeared to be holding a firearm in a Denver nightclub during the 2022-23 regular season.