Metro, who's executively producing the soundtrack, also dropped another slightly revealing photo that could shed more light on the project. You can see the St. Louis native posted up in front of the tracklist for the soundtrack, however, it's slightly blurred so it's hard to make out exactly what it says. Nonetheless, the Grammy nominated artist confirmed the album will arrive on June 2, which is the same day Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse lands in theaters. It's the sequel to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.



The official soundtrack will arrive over six months after he delivered his critically-acclaimed album Heroes & Villains. The project features Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, TakeOff and more. His stand-out track "Superhero" featuring Future and Chris Brown recently became certified platinum while his other banger "Creepin'" featuring The Weeknd got the remix treatment from Diddy and Mario Winans.



Look out for the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack arriving on June 2.