Metro Boomin, Don Toliver Share First Song From New 'Spider-Man' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
May 17, 2023
Metro Boomin shared the first glimpse at the official soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
On Monday night, May 15, the Heroes & Villains producer took to social media to reveal a snippet of his upcoming collaboration with Don Toliver. The song, dubbed "Link Up," appeared in a new commercial for Hyundai that's inspired by the animation in the next installment of the Spider-Verse franchise.
"New @SpiderVerse Hyundai commercial dropped today featuring “Link Up” feat @DonToliver," Metro wrote in his post. "Soundtrack dropping June 2nd featuring all original songs inspired by the film. #Metroverse."
New @SpiderVerse Hyundai commercial dropped today featuring “Link Up” feat @DonToliver. Soundtrack dropping June 2nd featuring all original songs inspired by the film. #Metroverse 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/wEVg9bdsE0— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 15, 2023
Metro, who's executively producing the soundtrack, also dropped another slightly revealing photo that could shed more light on the project. You can see the St. Louis native posted up in front of the tracklist for the soundtrack, however, it's slightly blurred so it's hard to make out exactly what it says. Nonetheless, the Grammy nominated artist confirmed the album will arrive on June 2, which is the same day Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse lands in theaters. It's the sequel to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
The official soundtrack will arrive over six months after he delivered his critically-acclaimed album Heroes & Villains. The project features Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, TakeOff and more. His stand-out track "Superhero" featuring Future and Chris Brown recently became certified platinum while his other banger "Creepin'" featuring The Weeknd got the remix treatment from Diddy and Mario Winans.
Look out for the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack arriving on June 2.