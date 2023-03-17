Diddy Hops On Metro Boomin's 'Creepin' Remix With The Weeknd & 21 Savage

All four artists also star in the official music video for the record. The short film begins with The Weeknd and Mario Winans pulling up to a meeting spot while 21 and Metro are in the studio. That's when we see Diddy riding around in his whip while rapping his verse.



The song appears on Metro Boomin's recent album Heroes & Villains, which dropped back in December. Since then, "Creepin'" has been all over the airwaves, but his other songs off the album have also been doing well. Metro recently celebrated his other popular track "Superheroes" featuring Future and Chris Brown after it recently went platinum. The St. Louis native recently opened up about the accomplishment in iHeartRadio's conversation with him.



"It's a blessing," Metro said. "It's something I'm always grateful for, but I don't get too much too caught up in it. More than anything, I should be glad that people are living and reacting to the music how they are and just incorporating it as part of the lifestyle."



Watch the official video for Metro Boomin's "Creepin' (Remix)" below.