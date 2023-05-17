New 'Bachelor' Spin-Off Series Gives Seniors A Second Shot At Love

By Dani Medina

May 17, 2023

Photo: ABC, Getty Images

A new The Bachelor spin-off series is aiming to prove that "it's never too late to fall in love."

ABC announced this week a new show that gives seniors a shot at love, The Golden Bachelor. This new series marks the fourth in the Bachelor franchise, following in the footsteps of the original titular show, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The unscripted series will follow the journey of a "Golden man" and several women vying for a "second chance at love" and a "a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," the show's official description reads, adding:

"The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Other details about the show, including the host, the ages of the contestants and who the "Golden man" are, have not been released at this time. Stay tuned to the show's official Instagram page for more updates.

The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere this fall on ABC and Hulu on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET right after Dancing With The Stars. Bachelor in Paradise is also set to premiere this fall and will be on ABC every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

