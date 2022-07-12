Gabby & Rachel Address Clayton On 'Bachelorette' Premiere: See His Reaction

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette.

The start of a new journey for Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia just began, but not without rehashing the past a little bit.

As men stepped out of the limo ready to make a first impression for the two new stars of The Bachelorette, a handful made sure to mention Gabby and Rachel's ex-boyfriend and former Bachelor Clayton Echard. To jog your memory, Gabby and Rachel captured America's hearts during the "rose ceremony from hell" when Clayton admitted to being in love with three women. After the show wrapped, it was announced both Gabby and Rachel would share a Bachelorette season. Clayton is currently dating the third woman in the love "square," Susie Evans.

"So there's something I gotta get off my chest. I've got something in common with Clayton. I'm in love with three women," Jason said as he stepped out of the limo, a nod to what Clayton told Gabby, Rachel and Susie at the "rose ceremony from hell" last season. "My mom, my sister and my dog Kira." Gabby and Rachel were clearly taken aback by Jason's pick-up line.

Hayden also stepped out of the limo and mentioned Clayton in his opening line. "So, my name's Hayden and I know that does sound a lot like Clayton, but what I'm gonna do differently is I'm gonna be thinking with this head and not that one," he said as he pointed to his head and his penis.

"Hayden gets me with a joke 'cause I'm 12 years old," Gabby said during her confessional about the first impression. "He makes a nod to Clayton and it is pretty funny but this is the beginning of our new journey so it's just the wrong time for it ... But the guys, I feel like, they need to bring up Clayton because it's still fresh and hearing all this Clayton stuff is kind of blech."