The Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse In Washington

There's nothing more satisfying than enjoying a hearty steak meal with perfectly-paired sides and a refreshing beverage. There are plenty of restaurants serving this iconic cut of beef, but some of them know how to do it just right.

If you're looking for a nice steak dinner, look no further than Cheapism. Writers pinpointed the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state.

"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the website noted about their list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

John Howie Steak was named Washington state's best under-the-radar steakhouse! Here's why:

"Chef-owner John Howie has revised his menu during the pandemic to emphasize simple meals that offer the most value, but John Howie Steak still features USDA prime beef aged 28 days or 42 days and American, Australian, and Japanese wagyu beef. You can buy the same steaks to go, carefully packaged and partnered with the perfect seasoning and instructions."