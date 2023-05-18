Ari Lennox Reacts After J. Cole Surprised Her During Concert In London
By Tony M. Centeno
May 18, 2023
Much like the fans in the crowd, Ari Lennox was genuinely shocked when J. Cole pulled up on her while she's on tour overseas.
On Tuesday night, May 16, the "Pressure" crooner posted a video of her reaction when J. Cole and her Dreamville squad surprised her during the second night at the Eventim Apollo in London for her "age/sex/location" mini-tour. While she belted out her song "Shea Butter Baby," you can see Cole run on stage to surprise her and help perform the record.
"I can't believe @realcoleworld and @dreamville surprised me at my London show like this I love y'all so much," she wrote in her caption.
Lennox recently went to Europe to perform at four headlining concerts. She began in Paris on May 13 and stayed in London for two nights. She plans to close out the tour tonight in Amsterdam. Prior to her Eurotrip, Dreamville's soul singer made headlines earlier this month for her surprise appearance during Usher's set at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. She got to perform her hit "Pressure" while the Atlanta veteran danced around her.
"honored to be on stage with the legendary and the kindest, @usher !!! thank you @jermainedupri @bryanmichaelcox @loversandfriendsfest and my beautiful team ❤️," Lennox wrote in the caption of her post about the show.
Musically, Lennox is still riding the waves of her 2022 album age/sex/location. Back in March, she collaborated with LVRN's Alex Vaughn for the remix to "Demon Time."