Ari Lennox Reacts After J. Cole Surprised Her During Concert In London

Much like the fans in the crowd, Ari Lennox was genuinely shocked when J. Cole pulled up on her while she's on tour overseas.



On Tuesday night, May 16, the "Pressure" crooner posted a video of her reaction when J. Cole and her Dreamville squad surprised her during the second night at the Eventim Apollo in London for her "age/sex/location" mini-tour. While she belted out her song "Shea Butter Baby," you can see Cole run on stage to surprise her and help perform the record.



"I can't believe @realcoleworld and @dreamville surprised me at my London show like this I love y'all so much," she wrote in her caption.

